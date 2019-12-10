LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A National Guard soldier died over the weekend after he was found unresponsive at a training center in southern Indiana.
According to a news release from the Indiana National Guard, Cpl. Larry Litton Jr., from Martinsville, was found unresponsive Saturday at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County, just west of North Vernon. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Litton, 29, was an assistant squad leader with the 384th Military Police Company.
"Cpl. Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization," Capt. Cameron Molnar, commander of the 384th Military Police Company, said in a written statement. "His love for his family, his fellow service-members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time."
Litton's cause of death has not been determined, and is still under investigation.
