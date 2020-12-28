LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen will continue helping those in long-term care facilities across Indiana as the state battles the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb called upon the Hoosier guardsman to begin assisting in the facilities on Nov. 1.
On Monday, he extended the troops' mission, which includes more than 1,000 guardsman, until Feb. 28.
In Indiana, approximately 58% of the state's COVID-19 deaths are among residents in long-term care facilities, Holcomb said.
"We live here, we work here and we serve here," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general and leader of the Indiana National Guard.
"We are vital to the preservation of life, safety and the welfare of the residents of long-term care facilities, and they need us to remain and continue our work. We do not want to give up the gains we've made prior to the vaccine taking affect."
The National Guard soldiers are helping with testing, reporting results, screening employees and making sure control practices are in place.
