LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are now 39 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana, the state health department said Wednesday.
Nine new positive cases were confirmed in a news release Wednesday, but there are no new reported deaths above the two previously reported.
The nine new cases come from Clark, Fayette, Hamilton, Hendricks, Jennings, Lake, Madison and Marion counties. The Clark County case is the first for the county and the second person diagnosed who works at Humana in downtown Louisville.
