LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is launching a statewide smoke alarm program.
The Indiana Fire Marshal and the Red Cross will manage the "Get Alarmed" program.
The program's goal is to install 10,000 free smoke alarms in homes in two years, in an effort to prevent deadly fires. In 2018, there was an increase in fatal fires in Indiana.
The program is being funded through a federal grant.
Officials have not yet said where the smoke alarms will be distributed.
