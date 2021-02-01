LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents aged 65 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, subject to supply.
According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Health, the agency opened appointments up to people age 65 and older Monday morning. Previously, only people 70 and older could sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine.
The vaccine is available at no cost to residents.
To make an appointment to get the vaccine, CLICK HERE. Residents who don't have access to a computer or need assistance with registration can also call 211 or contact one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for assistance.
A caregiver or loved one can also make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
The resident must receive two doses in order to obtain full immunity from the vaccine. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.
For updates on who can be vaccinated, CLICK HERE.
