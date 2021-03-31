LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is opening up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older.
Indiana's latest vaccine age expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 1.3 million additional Hoosiers, the Indiana Department of Health said. The state had previously limited eligibility to residents who are 30 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and certain educators and school district employees.
"With this expansion in age group, more than 5.4 million Hoosiers are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., in a release. "I encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for an appointment so that we can take the next step toward putting this pandemic behind us."
The state says it has now made COVID-19 vaccines available to every Hoosier for whom the vaccine is currently authorized. But health officials say some people may experience waits during high-volume periods.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 530 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
Individuals aged 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and should search for a site that lists PVAX or ask 211 for a site offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers' platforms, not through the state centralized system.
