INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Some men and women whose mothers were unknowingly impregnated by their fertility doctor's own sperm are upset that an Indiana legislative panel isn't endorsing a proposed state law specifically against such actions.
A state Senate committee voted 7-3 Wednesday morning to strip from a bill the section creating a felony charge of fertility fraud for doctors using their own sperm or eggs without the patient's consent. The proposal now only would specifically give the mothers and children the right to file lawsuits in such cases.
Marion County prosecutors said they were limited in charges against Dr. Donald Cline because state law doesn't cover use of a doctor's own sperm. Cline was given a one-year suspended sentence in 2017 after pleading guilty to obstructing justice.
The senator behind removing the criminal section didn't immediately explain his reasoning. Other senators said they would seek to have it restored to the bill.
