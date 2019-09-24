LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter and moving to Canada are now claiming they are the victims.
Court documents reveal Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted the girl from the Ukraine in 2010, but left her behind when they moved to Canada in 2013.
The couple is also accused of changing the girl's age from 8 years old to 22. A doctor's report also revealed the girl is actually an adult posing as a child. The girl has a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal.
Kristine Barnett said her daughter's age has been upheld in court twice. She claims her adopted daughter made death threats against her, tried to poison her and push her into an electric fence.
The Barnetts' are charged with neglect of a dependent.
