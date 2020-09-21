LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother was shot to death and her husband injured when they were robbed while fixing broken tail lights as their 6-year-old son hid in the vehicle.
Wilma and Jonathan Hochstetler were fixing the tail lights Thursday when two men walked up to them, stole their wallets and walked away, but turned around and shot both the parents, leaving the 6-year-old to call 911, according to authorities.
Wilma Hochstetler died, and her husband is recovering after surgery.
Family friend Andrew Yutzy said the boy has not grasped what has happened.
“He said: 'Mom's gonna get up again.' He doesn't realize that his mom is gone,” he said.
Police have not released any information about suspects.
