LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is not much left of the cabin at the George Rogers Clark Home Site.
The replica cabin was destroyed when fire tore through it earlier this month. Now officials are working on the cleanup.
Falls of the Ohio State Park property staff will be working to remove debris from the site, which remains closed to the public.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are still discussing what to do with the site in the future.
Anyone interested can donate to the project through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. To do so, click here and select "Clark Home Site" at the bottom of the designation dropdown.
"As we begin work to recover the Clark Home Site, we thank Hoosiers and the people of the Louisville area and beyond for their tremendous outpouring of support," said Indiana DNR Director Dan Bortner, in a statement. "The DNR remains steadfastly committed to honoring and interpreting the long history of all people who lived, worked, and visited this location.
"We will be engaging a variety of partners and individuals to listen to their diverse perspectives as we plan for the best way to share the significance of this site with future generations."
Jason Fosse, 36, was arrested after he was accused of starting the fire.
