LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Corrections is making sure Halloween will be safe for children this weekend.
The Division of Parole Services is working with local police departments to ensure paroled sex offenders follow special curfews and restrictions during their community's trick-or-treat hours.
Each sex offender is required to attend a mandatory meeting, turn in safety plans for Halloween night or remain home and not pass out candy, according to a news release.
This is the 13th year that the Department of Corrections has conducted "Operation Safe Halloween," which requires sex offenders to refrain from displaying Halloween decorations and keep their outside lights turned off on Halloween night.
“Our goal is simple; to keep Halloween safe for families and young children”, said Troy Keith, the Director of Parole Services for the Department of Correction.
Parole officers will also be making unannounced home visits during Halloween evening to the homes of sex offenders.
