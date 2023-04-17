LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The DEA is sponsoring its 24th national "Prescription Drug Take Back" initiative this Saturday, and Indiana is participating.
The "Take Back" initiative began with the intention of preventing prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of unused prescription medications.
Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medication. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Indiana State Police posts across the state (with the exception of posts located on Lowell and Toll Road) will accept unused prescription medication between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Indiana State Police Post in Putnamville will have its collection on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Getting rid of unused prescription pills can prevent them from being abused. Health officials also say that traditional methods of disposing of unused medicines - like flushing them down the toilet or throwing them into the trash - pose both potential safety and health hazards.
To locate the State Police Post closest to your home or business, click this link. To find other locations in Indiana or across the U.S. that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click this link to the DEA.
