LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana photographer finds the couple whose proposal he captured when taking photos of a fireworks display, all thanks to social media.
Tyler Huffman didn't realize what he'd caught on camera until he got home and saw the photo, showing the moment the couple got engaged during the fireworks display in Carmel, Indiana.
He didn't know who the couple was, so he took to social media and asked for help. Just a few days later, the three connected.
"I surprised Wendy, Tyler surprised us," newly engaged Brad Rider said. "The photo was just beautiful, captured perfectly. You cannot plan something like that."
The trio later realized that they're not complete strangers. They actually live on the same floor of the same apartment building.
