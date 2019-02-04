COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are looking for a man in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman found on Interstate 65.
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Alejandro Espinoza Ocampo. They believe he has information about the death of Araceli Jaimes Macedo. Her body was found on Sept. 17, 2018 near the northbound lanes of I-65 about three miles south of Columbus.
The body of the Lexington woman was found by state transportation workers. An autopsy shows she died of multiple blunt force trauma to the front of her body. Investigators don't know if the Lexington woman was hit by a car, or got the injuries somewhere else.
It took investigators nearly a week to identify Macedo, after releasing photos of tattoos she had on her body including one of a crown on her right hand and a crown over a rose on her right leg that said "Queen." Police say the tattoos resemble those of members of the Latin Kings gang.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.
