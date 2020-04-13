LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating the disappearance of a Jennings County man.
ISP said in a news release on Monday that family had reached out to police about 52-year-old Brian Kirby, who didn't return to his North Vernon home on March 28. He was last seen the evening of March 27 at a home on Primshire Court in Country Squire Lakes, a gated community.
Police said Kirby is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has red hair and blue eyes. It is believed he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "Tennessee" printed in white letters and blue jeans.
Both ISP and the Jennings County Sheriff's Office are looking for him. ISP said investigators have "collected evidence in the investigation but the investigation is active and ongoing at this time," and that no arrests have been made in Kirby's disappearance.
Authorities asked that you call police if you have seen Kirby or know where he may be.
