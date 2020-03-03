LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana are looking for a 38-year-old Camby, Indiana, man who is missing and believed to be in danger.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department described Charles W. Redenbaugh as white, 6 feet tall, 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a light colored jacket.
Redenbaugh is missing from Camby, about 23 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Police asked that anyone with information about Redenbaugh’s whereabouts call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.