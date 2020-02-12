LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in central Indiana are looking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her 3-year-old son.
Mary Barowsky, 37, and Ahren Karl Barowsky, 3, “are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” police said.
Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department said Mary 5 feet, 7 inches and 130 pounds with white with blond hair and brown eyes and drives a dark blue 2003 GMC Yukon with Indiana plate FI7106. The boy is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and 40 pounds with white, with blond hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and white ball cap, a dark blue heavy coat and green plants.
The two are missing from Greenfield, Indiana, about 24 miles east of Indianapolis and were last seen at 11 a.m. Monday.
Police asked that anyone with information about their whereabouts contact Cumberland PD at 317-477-6000 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.