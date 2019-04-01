LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana police officer is accused of helping a man get rid of his drugs after arresting him. Now, the officer is charged with a felony.
Indiana State Police say Officer Brandt George arrested the suspect back in February as part of a DEA investigation on U.S. 41 in Gibson County.
While the officer was taking the man to the police department, ISP says the suspect told him he had 77 grams of heroin in his pants.
That's when George reportedly allowed the suspect to throw out the drugs before they got to the department.
He turned himself in Monday afternoon, and is charged with official misconduct.
