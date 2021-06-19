Thomas Sawyer.jpeg

Thomas Sawyer (Courtesy of Supporting Heroes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer in Indiana has died from COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus while on the job.

Sergeant Thomas Sawyer, of the Hammond Police Department, died Thursday from "complications of COVID-19," according to a news release from Supporting Heroes.

Sawyer, 53, was a 23-year-veteran of the Hammond, Indiana police department, which is in the northern part of the state, near Chicago. He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran. 

He leaves behind a wife and two children. 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags