LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A police officer in Southport, Indiana, is accused of handcuffing his son and putting him in jail to scare the teen.
Investigators with Indiana State Police said Timothy Hayes Jr., with the Southport Police Department, was worried about some of the things his 15-year-old son was doing, so he decided to handcuff the boy and leave him in an intake holding facility for more than 30 minutes, according to a report from Fox 59 in Indianapolis.
"He drove him to the police station and used the facility, you know, to scare — as a scare tactic, is his statement," Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn said. "So he had taken him in there to show, you know, this is where bad guys go that do things that, you know, he was doing."
Hayes turned himself into the Marion County Jail on Tuesday and has been charged with criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent, according to Fox 59. He doesn't have any previous disciplinary issues but has been on administrative leave since ISP notified the Southport Police Department about its investigation in January.
