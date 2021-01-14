LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A far-reaching police reform bill is moving quickly through the Indiana legislature.
The bill, which has already received approval in a House of Representatives committee, aims at changing how police are hired, specifies de-escalation training tactics and bans chokeholds.
Discussion about the bill first began last May, as civil rights protests across the country were just beginning. The bill aims to satisfy some of the demands protestors made of police last summer.
If passed, it would mean law enforcement in Indiana would be required to train officers in de-escalation tactics and would be the teaching or use of chokeholds on suspects. The bill also would create a provision of Indiana law that would make it a crime for an officer to intentionally turn off a body camera in order to hide something.
"Hopefully, the public sees that there is something to hold us accountable for our actions," Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer said. "A lot of times before this, they probably thought it was up to each individual department. Do they have the 'good ole boy' system? How is it working there?"
The bill also requires that police departments share employment history information with other departments about an officer. Currently, there is no obligation to share such information which, in theory, could allow for a problematic officer to hope around to different departments without scrutiny.
"I don't want to see a bad police officer move on to another department," Meyer said. "If he's bad here, he's probably going to be bad somewhere else. And the bad ones give us all a bad name."
The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Indiana Sheriff’s Association, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police and NAACP have all voiced support for the bill. It received unanimous, bipartisan support in committee.
It will now be voted on on the floor of the House of Representatives as early as next week.
