LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Speedway, Indiana, are searching for a man they say stabbed his mother to death Sunday night.
According to a report by Fox 59, the homicide took place at about 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of White Horse Road in Speedway, roughly six miles west of Indianapolis.
Vickie Edge, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Speedway Police Department said it's looking for 39-year-old Vinson Edge, who is a suspect in a case. Edge is the woman's son.
He is described as being 6 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Speedway Police at (317)-246-4300. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (317)-262-TIPS.
