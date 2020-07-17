LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion and two carjackings in south Louisville.
According to a post on the Charlestown Police Department's Facebook page, the suspect, a Black male wearing a white tank top and dark shorts, is believed to be on foot in the Clark County area.
The post urges residents to keep vehicles locked and to use caution when answering the door at their homes.
According to an LMPD spokesman, Louisville officers got involved around 4:20 a.m. Friday, when responding to two reported carjackings -- one in the area of Oldshire Road, and one near Carmelwood Drive.
Police say responding officers spotted the two stolen cars taken in the robberies driving in the area of Cooper Chapel and Preston Highway. Neither vehicle stopped when officers tried to pull them over, leading to a chase. Police say one of the suspects crashed into another vehicle at Preston Highway and Outer Loop. There's no word on injuries.
Two people in that stolen vehicle were arrested.
The other vehicle continued north on Preston Highway, leading officers into Charlestown, Indiana, before two suspects were caught and arrested by Indiana State Police.
If you see a man matching the suspect's description, do not approach him, but call 911 immediately (police ask that you not call 911 to confirm any of the information contained in the Facebook post).
The Clark County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police are also involved in the search.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.