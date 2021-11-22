LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers have donated nearly 200,000 pounds of product to Hoosiers in need.
The products donated over the year included eggs, chicken, duck and turkey, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
Indiana ranks first in the country in duck production, second in egg production and fourth in turkey production, according to the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service.
“As we enter the holiday season, let us all recognize the contributions Hoosier farmers make in ensuring our plates are full of a variety of nutritious foods, and, of course, all of our favorite seasonal treats," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
The Indiana State Poultry Association organized the ceremony Monday at the Indiana Statehouse that dates back to the late 1940s.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.