LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Face masks and plexiglass: In-person voting in Tuesday’s delayed Indiana primary election will feature some unusual gadgets.
In Clark County, shield guards will be used when voters check in.
All poll workers will be required to wear masks. Officials recommend that voters wear masks, too.
Everyone who shows up will have to remain 6 feet apart, and voting machines will be wiped down after being used.
“We just want to be sure that people feel comfortable going into the polling location, knowing that we've taken every precaution to make sure that they're safe while voting,” said Clark County Clerk Susan Popp.
Indiana’s primary initially was to be held May 5, but was delayed because of health concerns related to COVID-19. That led to nearly 55,000 voters requesting mail-in ballots, more than 10 times the number of those ballots cast during the 2016 primary.
Candidates largely lost the chance at in-person campaigning and struggled to gain attention among voters under the state’s coronavirus restrictions since mid-March.
And unlike 2016 when both the Republican and Democratic presidential races weren’t settled ahead of Indiana’s primary, that drama is missing this year to draw voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the last active candidate for the Democrats, and President Donald Trump has wrapped up the Republican nomination. Contested races for U.S. Congress are occurring in the first and fifth districts, both in the northern half of the state, but nominees are being decided for all 100 Indiana House and 25 state Senate races.
In Clark County, voters also get to weigh in on whether to separate Borden and Henryville from Silver Creek in the West Clark Community Schools corporation.
And in Floyd County, voters will decide whether to pay higher property taxes to fund up to $3 million annually in school safety improvements for the next eight years.
Indiana's Secretary of State said to expect election results two or three days after polls close.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.