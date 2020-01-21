LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and AP) -- Indiana children who ride bikes or skateboards without a helmet could see their equipment impounded and their parents fined under a new legislative proposal.
A bill discussed Tuesday by the Indiana House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee would allow police officers to seize the equipment of non-compliant youth riders until the parents prove they have a proper helmet for their child. Officers also could issue tickets of up to $25 to the parents. The bill covers bikes, skateboards, skates and motorized scooters.
Clarksville Schwinn Cyclery owner Bob Peters said he has mixed feelings about the proposal.
"You only get one head so it would be good for safety for sure," he said. "But it could deter some younger ones from ever getting into riding."
Bicycle Indiana Executive Director Nancy Tibbetts told lawmakers Tuesday that her organization opposes mandatory helmet laws for children — and adults.
Tibbetts said mandatory helmet laws disproportionately affect people in high poverty, minority communities and decrease cycling.
Despite the concerns, House Bill 1174 had widespread support from parents, police, fire and medical groups.
Bill supporters said youths who ride bikes and other devices without helmets can suffer severe — and easily preventable — head injuries. They said a state law could encourage helmet use much like the introduction of seat belt laws improved the safety of motorists.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said his proposal would prohibit fines until 2021 and set up a process for providing helmets to police and fire departments for free distribution to youths.
Clarksville Schwinn Cyclery employee Johnny Key said the law would irritate people — but not produce any real changes in behavior. And some of the penalties, he said, are too severe.
"Impounding the bike just goes too far," Key said.
Key has many biking blunder videos posted to his Instagram account. They show his many tricks on two wheels along with the crashes at area skate parks. In one clip, Key catches air, removes his hands from the handlebars and smacks his head on the ground.
He said he was about 16 when it happened.
"Couple of stitches, broken bones, (it's the) name of the game," he joked about the thrill of extreme cycling. "I know a lot of kids that struggle to keep a roof over their head that ride bikes, and that's the reason why they ride bikes to relieve stress."
Frye said he was still working on modifying the bill to gain enough support for it to advance, because some lawmakers worry about whether a state should mandate helmet use.
The measure was tabled in committee to clean up the language of the proposal.
Lawmakers expected the bill to come up in the committee again later in the session.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.