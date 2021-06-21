LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic may have erased nearly a decade of progress in how children are developing, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center.
The report evaluates economic well-being, education, health, family and community. The National Kids Count Data Book ranks Indiana 29th and Kentucky 37th in the U.S. for overall child well-being.
In economic well-being, Indiana ranked 18th, while Kentucky was 40th. In education, Indiana ranked 17th, and Kentucky was 30th. For health, Kentucky was 35th, while Indiana followed in 36th. Indiana was 31st, and Kentucky was 43rd in family and community rankings.
Authors said the pandemic exposed hardships that were already present.
Lawmakers can use the data to create policies to support underserved areas.
