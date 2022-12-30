LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana has reached a $20 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the settlement on Dec. 29.
The state sued Google over the company's use of location tracking to build user profiles and target ads.
Rokita's office released a statement saying the settlement is twice the amount of money the state would have gotten if it followed negotiations between Google and other state attorneys general.
"This settlement is another manifestation of our steadfast commitment to protect Hoosiers from Big Tech's intrusive schemes," Attorney General Rokita said, in the written statement. "We will continue holding these companies accountable for their improper manipulation of consumers."
