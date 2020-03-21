LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health reported 47 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state total to at least 126.
ISDH says 833 Hoosiers have been tested as of Saturday morning. This number includes 279 people tested over the past 24 hours.
The county breakdown of total cases is as follows:
Adams County- 1
Allen County- 4
Bartholomew County- 1
Boone County- 2
Clark County- 4
Delaware County- 1
Elkhart County- 1
Fayette County- 1
Floyd County- 2
Franklin County- 2
Grant County- 1
Greene County- 1
Hamilton County- 10
Hancock County 1
Harrison County- 1
Hendricks County- 6
Howard County- 5
Jennings County 1
Johnson County- 7
Lake County- 7
LaPorte County- 2
Madison County- 1
Marion County- 46
Miami County- 1
Noble County- 1
Owen County- 1
Scott County- 1
Shelby County- 1
St. Joseph County- 6
Tippecanoe County- 2
Vander County- 1
Vigo County- 2
Wayne County- 1
Wells County- 1
The most up-to-date information on testing and cases can be found on the Indiana coronavirus web page. According to the state department of health, the web page shows a change from two patients earlier in the week. One is a resident of Miami County, not Howard County as originally believed. Another is a resident of Johnson County, not Marion.
ISDH says the state may provide more information on Saturday afternoon.
