LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana drivers will see a change, when they renew their driver's license.
The state is updating its license design and will make it available in mid-July. Permits and ID cards are also getting the new look.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says the licenses will have new features including easier to read personal information, a black and white laser-engraved image and a more durable material to last longer and stay tamper-resistant. People under 21 will receive vertical cards.
There's a chance you could still get the old design, but your license will be valid until the expiration date printed on the card.
The new design won't impact the Real ID status for anyone. If you already have a Real ID, you'll need to complete a renewal or an amendment, so your new license will have an indicator in the top right hand corner.
If you want to apply for a Real ID in Indiana, you can get information on the application process online from the Indiana BMV Real ID site.
