LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana program focused on improving broadband access received requests for more than $606 million in state grant funding with an additional $280 million in matching funds.
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant program received more than 250 letters of intent requesting funds.
"This most recent wave of demand represents almost $900 million in potential new broadband investment in almost every county in the state," Holcomb said in a news release.
The requests come from broadband providers serving at least 100 subscribers for at least three years in the state. Almost 50 internet service providers covering more than 140,000 homes, businesses, schools and health clinics made requests.
According to a news release, service providers can apply for up to $5 million per project to expand internet access to unserved and underserved areas in Indiana, but applicants must contribute at least a 20% match to receive grant funds.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs will accept and review final applications. Decisions about which projects will be awarded is expected in the spring of 2022.
