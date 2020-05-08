LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana state parks will resume collecting entry fees beginning Saturday.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that Deam Lake, near Sellersburg, and Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, near Vallonia, will start collecting entrance fees Saturday. Turkey Run and Shades State parks, in west central Indiana, and Indiana Dunes State Park, at Lake Michigan, also will resume collecting fees.
Indiana state parks will also reopen riding trials and charge entry fees by May 15.
Restrooms will also be reopened on a restricted basis. The DNR asked park visitors to bring their own drinking water and hand sanitizer. All guests are asked to social distance and stay in groups of 25 people or fewer.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.