LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported 1,569 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 138,104.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 27 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,595. To date, 1,503,923 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,495,852 on Sunday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,619 confirmed cases and 57 virus-related deaths, and Floyd County has 1,607 with 65 virus-related deaths. Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 9.4%, and its total positivity rate is 9.2%.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.