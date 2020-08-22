LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 85,317.
The Indiana State Department of Health said nine more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,001. To date, 969,646 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 958,432 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,552 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 967.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
