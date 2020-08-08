LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 73,287.
The Indiana State Health Department said 13 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,834. To date, 828,466 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 817,104 on Friday, Aug.7.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,202 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 772.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
