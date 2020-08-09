LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 74,328.
Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day the state reported more than 1,000 new cases of the virus.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), and its total positivity rate is 8.8%.
ISDH said one more person has died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,835.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
To date, 841,125 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 828,466 on Saturday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,233 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 779.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
