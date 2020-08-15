LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 1,096 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 79,676.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 15 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,921. To date, 897,615 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 886,489 on Friday, Aug. 14.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,385 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 877.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
