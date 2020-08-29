LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 1,140 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 92,434.
The Indiana State Health Department said eight more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,066. To date, 1,055,793 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,044,049 on Friday, Aug. 28.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,710 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,065. As of Saturday, Aug. 29, 36 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.