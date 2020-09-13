LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana has recorded another 1,249 COVID-19 infections, the third-highest in a month, and one related death.
The new case number was the third-highest daily total in the last month and the fourth-highest overall, but the Indiana State Health Department said that 426 cases were added because “multiple additional testing facilities have been newly onboarded into the electronic reporting system."
The state said in a news release that since the pandemic began, 105,804 Indiana residents have tested positive for the virus, and 3,214 have died.
More than 76% of the people who have died in Indiana were 70 and older. More than half were 80 and older.
Sixty people have died in Floyd County, and 53 in Clark County.
Indiana’s mortality rate, or the share of people who die after they test positive, was 3%, which is in line with the national rate, but about 1 percentage point higher than Kentucky’s.
In the last 30 days, Indiana has recorded nearly 28,000 new infections and 300 deaths.
In the last 7 days, the state’s positive rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, was
4.9%, the state said. In Floyd County, the rate was also 4.9%. In Clark County, it was 7.3%.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Nationally, nearly 6.5 million people have tested positive for the virus, and nearly 194,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 29 million have become infected, and more than 921,000 have died.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, predicts that by Jan. 1, 415,00 American will have died from the virus.
