LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 1,429 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 124,059.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 13 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,442. To date, 1,408,475 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,398,522 on Friday.
As of Saturday afternoon, in southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,364 confirmed cases and 57 total deaths with a positivity rate of 5.8%. Floyd County has 1,473 confirmed cases and 64 total deaths related to the respiratory virus with a positivity rate of 4.7%.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
