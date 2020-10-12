LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 136,555.
The Indiana State Department of Health said six more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,568. To date, 1,495,852 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,486,182 on Sunday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,595 confirmed cases and 57 virus-related deaths, and Floyd County has 1,602 with 65 virus-related deaths.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
