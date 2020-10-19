LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,589 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state to at least 149,166 infections since March.
As of Monday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 6.5%, according to the ISDH coronavirus dashboard.
As of Sunday, 980 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with the virus, according to ISDH, which said 37.6% of beds in the state's intensive care units and 79.9% of its ventilators are available.
According to ISDH, 23 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,727.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,821 confirmed cases, 13 of which were newly reported Monday, and 57 deaths. Floyd County has 1,727, 19 of which were reported Monday, and 66 deaths.
As of Monday, 1,564,722 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana -- up from 1,555,437 on Sunday. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
