LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 1,750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Jan. 31, and five more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 626,682 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Starting Monday, Indiana's crowd size limits will be relaxed following recent improvements in statewide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has said the new rules will allow gatherings at up to 25% capacity at venues in counties with the two highest risk levels of coronavirus spread on the state's four-level rating system. The revised rules under Holcomb's new executive order will replace the current 25-person crowd limit for the highest-risk counties that has been in place since mid-November.
The health department said 9,598 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,957,867 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,949,445 on Saturday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for the week beginning Jan. 18, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 8.5% as of Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 65 new cases on Sunday for a total of 11,156 confirmed cases and a total of 149 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, with no new deaths reported on Sunday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 11.7%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 10.4%, reported 36 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 6,681 and 118 deaths total since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported in the county on Sunday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
Hoosiers age 70 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, and first responders are also eligible.
To date, 562,084 Hoosiers have received the first dose of the vaccine, the health department said, with 143,638 being fully vaccinated.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
The health department said more locations and appointments are being added as more doses of the vaccine become available.
