LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 639,711 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 11,400 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 6.8% on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 34 new cases Sunday and no additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. In total, the county has reported 11,455 cases and 166 deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 10.2%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 8.7%, reported 34 new cases of the virus on Sunday and one more death. That brings the county to 6,893 total cases and 149 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Over 3 million Indiana residents had been tested for the coronavirus. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
As of Sunday, 216,389 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, while 694,945 have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
