LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirty-five more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health reported Sunday.
Indiana reported 1,844 new COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Sunday's update brings Indiana's death toll from virus-related deaths to 7,496 since the pandemic began.
Nearly 500,000 cases have been reported in Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 2,600,211 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,595,969 on Friday. A total of 5,536,056 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
