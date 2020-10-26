LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Indiana say another 13 people have died from complications of COVID-19, and another 2,009 have tested positive.
Monday marked the fifth day in a row that the state reported more than 2,000 new cases.
The Indiana Department of Health reported on Monday that 3,907 Hoosiers have died since the pandemic began, and a total of 164,581 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
According to the state dashboard, the seven-day positivity rate for Indiana is at 6.9%. Positivity rates in southern Indiana counties continue to fluctuate. Harrison County is at 4.8%, Floyd County is at 5%, Clark and Scott Counties are both at 9%. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
