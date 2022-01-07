LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 14,933 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth consecutive day that 12,000 or more cases have been confirmed.
The state's 7-day positivity rate, an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, is 24.2%.
Health officials reported 165 newly confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, increasing Indiana's total deaths to 18,959.
There are currently over 3,300 Hoosiers hospitalized with complications due to the virus.
