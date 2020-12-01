LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public health officials in Indiana say 142 more people have died from coronavirus for a total of 5,598 deaths in the state.
The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported 5,518 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The overall number of cases in the state is 344,373. Public health officials say that in addition to the 142 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, there are another 266 people who likely died from COVID-19 based on clinical diagnoses but for whom there's no positive test on record.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 24 is 11.0%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
