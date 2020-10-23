LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,519 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state to at least 157,713 infections since March.
As of Thursday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 13%, according to the ISDH coronavirus dashboard.
As of Thursday, 1,114 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with the virus, according to ISDH, which said 30.8% of beds in the state's intensive care units and 77.9% of its ventilators are available.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,967 confirmed cases, 30 of which were newly reported Friday, and 62 deaths. Floyd County has 1,801, 10 of which were reported Friday, and 67 deaths.
As of Friday, 1,605,596 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, up from 1,594,365 on Thursday. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
