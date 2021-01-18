LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 2,548 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 18, and 30 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 592,709 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department also said 8,966 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,839,505 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,831,352 on Sunday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 12.5 percent for the week beginning Jan. 5, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 61 new cases on Monday for a total of 10,300 confirmed cases, and 132 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, with two of those deaths reported on Monday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 16.3%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 13.9%, reported 35 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 6,184 and 105 deaths since the start of the pandemic. No additional deaths were reported in the county on Monday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
To find out if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 70 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, and first responders are also eligible.
To date, 282,943 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 56,000 being fully vaccinated in the state, according to the state health department.
